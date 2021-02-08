‘Without Remorse’ Announces Release Date on Amazon Prime

As part of an announcement of a first-look deal with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Amazon has unveiled the official release date for Without Remorse, the film adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel. Jordan stars in the film in the lead role of heroic Navy SEAL John Clark. The character previously appeared in several Jack Ryan movies, where he was played by Willem Dafoe (in Clear and Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (in The Sum of All Fears). This is his first solo film.

Outlier Society will now have an “an exclusive overall relationship in television and a first-look film deal” with Amazon. Upcoming projects from the company include Creed IIII, the third film in the spinoff franchise to Rocky, as well as DC’s Static Shock. The studio also unveiled the first poster for Without Remorse:

Amazon

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30 2021.