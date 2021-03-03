‘Without Remorse’ Trailer: Michael B. Jordan’s Out For Revenge

Do not mess with Michael B. Jordan.

In Without Remorse, based on the best-seller by Tom Clancy, Jordan basically goes full Punisher, and hunts down the men he holds responsible for the murder of his pregnant wife. And he is not messing around. The film was originally produced by Paramount and intended for the big screen, but it was later acquired by Amazon who will be releasing the film on Prime Video later this spring. (Amazon already has a popular Tom Clancy TV series, Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. Think they’re going to try to engineer a crossover?)

Amazon just premiered the first Without Remorse trailer. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

