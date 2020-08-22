DC FanDome kicked off with the panel for the next DC Comics movie: Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot return for the sequel to the most popular DC Extended Universe movie, this time in the year 1984, where Wonder Woman is going to square off with Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

Jenkins and Gadot were joined on the panel by Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig. Special guests included TV’s original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, Venus Williams, and a fanny pack worn in some of the behind the scenes footage by Chris Pine. (SPOILERS: Chris Pine is playing Fanny Pack Man in Wonder Woman 1984.) Then it was time for the main event: the second official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 — which shows the first full look at Kristen Wiig’s villain Cheetah. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to open in theaters on October 2.