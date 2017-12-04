‘Wormwood’ Trailer: Errol Morris Blurs Documentary and Fiction Like Never Before
Errol Morris is blurring all kinds of lines with his next project, Wormwood. It’s a blend of documentary and fiction, with Peter Sarsgaard starring in reenactments that recreate events described in interviews conducted by Morris. And it’s sort of a movie and a TV show; it’s 241 minutes and six “chapters” long, but it’s getting a theatrical release in a few spots at the same time as its debut on Netflix on December 15. You can watch the trailer above.
Here’s the intriguing official synopsis:
Directed by boundary-breaking filmmaker Errol Morris, WORMWOOD explores the limits of knowledge about the past and the lengths we'll go in our search for the truth through the story of one man's sixty-year quest to identify the circumstances of his father's mysterious death. Combining a virtuosic performance by Peter Sarsgaard with Morris' legendary interview style, WORMWOOD examines this case from every possible angle, bringing the viewer face-to-face with some of the United States' darkest secrets.
I’ve heard from a few colleagues who’ve seen Wormwood and describe it as a must-see. That’s no surprise; just about everything Morris has done throughout his career, from Gates of Heaven to The Fog of War to First Person has been essential viewing. Bring on Wormwood. Blur those lines, Errol Morris! Blur them, I say!
