Errol Morris is blurring all kinds of lines with his next project, Wormwood. It’s a blend of documentary and fiction, with Peter Sarsgaard starring in reenactments that recreate events described in interviews conducted by Morris. And it’s sort of a movie and a TV show; it’s 241 minutes and six “chapters” long, but it’s getting a theatrical release in a few spots at the same time as its debut on Netflix on December 15. You can watch the trailer above.