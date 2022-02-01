The Worst Disney Plus Movies

The Worst Disney Plus Movies

Disney

75 years ago, home movie viewing was limited to whatever cheap library titles your local affiliate could get its hands on. 50 years ago, you were at the mercy of a couple of cable channels. 25 years ago, if you got to Blockbuster late on a Friday night, you could be sure that the week’s hot new release (on pan-and-scan VHS!) would be entirely sold out.

These days, hundreds or even thousands of movies are available at the touch of a button from the comfort of your couch. Unfortunately, not all of those films are classics — or halfway decent. Show me a streaming service, and I’ll show you a website with a lot of bad movies. (Okay, maybe not the Criterion Channel. But everyone else!) Disney+, for example, features the nearly complete libraries of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and then a whole lot of stinkers that you should avoid at all costs. As of this writing, here are the ten absolute worst movies available on Disney+...

The Worst Movies on Disney+

Disney+ is home to some of the most wonderful family films ever made ... and also these disasters.

Sign up for Disney+ here. (Most of their movies are much better than the ones on this list.)

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles

Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.
Filed Under: Disney, Disney Plus
Categories: Galleries, Movie News, Original Features, Special Features
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top