To me, my X-Men sneak preview!

The new issue of Entertainment Weekly has your first look at X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the fourth film with the rebooted X-cast (there are now more X-Men movies with the new cast than the old one). Here’s Sophie Turner as the new Dark Phoenix:

I’m not sure why she’s naked. Uh, I guess she burned off all her clothes?

EW also gave us the most detailed plot synopsis we’ve seen for the film yet, including the date the movie takes place, the team roster, and more details on how the X-Men encounter the Phoenix Force:

Set in 1992, about 10 years after the events of last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix opens with the X-Men, including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters), in a new, unexpected role: national heroes. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) even lands on the cover of Time magazine. But his growing ego puts the team at risk. “Pride is starting to get the better of him, and he is pushing the X-Men to more extreme missions,” Kinberg says. After they’re dispatched to space for a rescue mission, a solar flare hits the X-Jet and the surge of energy ignites a malevolent, power-hungry new force within Jean (Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner)— the Phoenix.

That’s a very different version of the Phoenix than the one we saw in X-Men: The Last Stand, the final film with the first X-cast prior to 2011’s reboot, which didn’t have any space stuff. Of course, this movie doesn’t quite sound like a straight-up 1:1 adaptation of the Chris Claremont and John Byrne storyline either; the roster is different and so is the setting. But the X-Men films have never been super into close retellings of the comics; they like to blaze their own path, like a big fiery bird soaring through outer space.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.