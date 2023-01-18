Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

It's been a couple of years since Zack Snyder released a new film. That’s set to change in December of 2023. Snyder’s last outing for Netflix was Army Of The Dead, which was a zombie heist thriller. His next project will mark a major new chapter in his career as a director.

His new film, Rebel Moon, hits Netflix on December 22, 2023. We don’t know everything about the movie just yet, but we do know that it’ll feature an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins. Snyder plans on making Rebel Moon a whole new IP with an expansive universe. As soon as shooting wrapped on the first film, he got to work on a sequel.

In the way of influences, Snyder spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the film back in 2021. He said: “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan.” The movie actually has a pretty extensive history. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Rebel Moon is part of Netflix’s 2023 film slate, which was officially announced today; the video below includes previews of many of the titles. In addition to Rebel Moon, there will be new Netflix movies from David Fincher, Wes Anderson, Adam Sandler, and many more.

