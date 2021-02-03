‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Is Officially Rated R

This Justice League isn’t f—ing around.

Well, technically it could if it wanted. That’s because Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been officially rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America. The note on their website reads that it is “Rated R for violence and some language.” (It even includes “Justice League: The Snyder Cut” as an alternate title for the film.)

MPAA

The theatrical cut of Justice League, which was started by Zack Snyder and finished by Joss Whedon, was rated PG-13 “for sequences of sci-fi violence and action.” Snyder is making good on a previous promise from last December that his director’s cut of Justice League — which clocks in at four hours long, twice the length of Whedon’s theatrical cut — would be so “insane and so epic” that it would probably be rated R.

An R-rated comic book movie isn’t quite the anomaly it used to be. Todd Phillips’ Joker was rated R (for “strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images”) and it was an enormous hit, grossing $335 million in the U.S. and more than $1 billion worldwide. (That is significantly more than the PG-13 Justice League made in 2017.) Still, it’s not every day you see an R-rated Superman adventure.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18. Parents will probably want to watch it by themselves before letting their kids check out the latest DC Comics movie.