The First ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Reviews Arrive

Three and a half years after Justice League premiered in theaters, the film finally has its happy ending.

Drubbed by critics and a flop at the box office the first time around, the movie now has new life as Zack Snyder’s Justice League — its original (and credited) director’s four-hour cut of the material. The theatrical version of Justice League was finished by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder quit the project during production. That’s the film that was widely hated by, well, just about everyone. After fans pleaded and campaigned with Warner Bros. for years to see “The Snyder Cut,” HBO Max finally gave Snyder the money to finish his version.

The film debuts on the streaming service later this week, but the first social-media reviews went up today. They are overwhelmingly positive, saying that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a much-needed improvement over the first, compromised cut. Words like “epic” and “operatic” and “amazing” pop up repeatedly. A few comments complained that the film is now too long instead of too short. But overall, it’s a major difference from the old Justice League.

Here’s a sampling of the first reviews for Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

There’s also a new trailer for the film:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on HBO Max on March 18. ScreenCrush’s review will be online tomorrow.

