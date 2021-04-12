A movie as enormous as Zack Snyder’s Justice League deserves a similarly gigantic soundtrack. Now you’ll be able to own all four hours of Tom Holkenborg's score for Zack Snyder’s epic Justice League director’s cut, thanks to a limited edition deluxe box set from the folks at Mondo.

The set is spread across seven vinyl discs with, according to the press release, “a laser etched B-Side on the final disc.” It also “comes housed in a beautiful black, white and silver foil stamped slip case.” Each disc comes in its own cover, one for each member of the Justice League, plus Darkseid. (It’s his Omega symbol that’s etched into the final disc.)

Holkenborg's music includes the tracks like “The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep,” “No Paradise, No Fall,” “A Glimmer at the Door of the Living,” and “I Teach You The Overman.” He was originally hired to score the film by Snyder was he still directing the project. After Snyder quit Justice League in the middle of production, his replacement, Joss Whedon, decided not to use Holkenborg’s score. Instead, he brought in Danny Elfman to write more traditional superhero movie music to accompany the film.

Here’s a few more images of the packaging. (And yes, it’s in black and white, as is Snyder’s preferred version of his Justice League director’s cut):

The Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack will be available for pre-order for $200 starting on Wednesday, April 14 at MondoShop.com. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available in color and black-and-white on HBO Max.

