Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is 161 minutes long. That’s a pretty long movie. But it’s nothing compared to what it could have been, if Tarantino had used all the footage he shot for the film before trimming it down for theatrical release.

According to Margot Robbie, who played Sharon Tate in the film, there is a “20-hour cut” of Hollywood out there somewhere. She explained to Variety:

For personal reasons, I’d love to watch the five-hour cut of every movie I’ve ever done ... There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood that would…there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut.

A 20-hour cut sounds incredible — and very unlikely to ever see the light of day. Still, there is a precedent for Tarantino releasing his work in longer cuts. Right now, you can watch an “extended version” of The Hateful Eight on Netflix. It’s not only longer than the theatrical cut of Hateful Eight, it’s divided into four “episodes.” So a longer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is not completely out of the realm of possibility. C’mon Netflix! #ReleaseThe20HourCut

If you want more Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there is one thing that is definitely coming out soon that will deliver the added material about Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth you crave: Tarantino turned the film into a novel, and it’s coming to bookstores this summer. Do you think it would take 20 hours to read the whole thing?

