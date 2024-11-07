‘Agatha All Along’ Easter Eggs Everyone Missed

There was so much stuff going on in Agatha All Along that even doing weekly Easter Egg videos, we couldn’t possibly catch everything the first time through.

So now we’ve made one last Easter egg video for the show that’s like a catch-all of everything we didn’t spot the first time around. These hidden references, Marvel callbacks, and little details come from our own team, plus members of our Discord, and some of the behind the scenes materials on the show released by Marvel. They include some of the tiny details of Agatha and Billy’s costumes that represent their pasts in the MCU (including callbacks to WandaVision), how the show’s main song — plus some of the other music cues in the film — are so important to understanding the series.

Watch all the extra bonus Easter Eggs below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs we missed on Agatha All Along the first time through, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the interesting details in Marvel’s trailer for their 2025 TV series, one on the state of Sony’s Spider-Man universe after Venom: The Last Dance, and a full recap of the Venom franchise up to Venom: The Last Dance. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. You can watch all of Agatha All Along on Disney+ now.

