All the Clues to the Teen’s Identity on ‘Agatha All Along’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Agatha All Along, and the identity of “The Teen.”

It’s official: Wanda’s son Billy has returned as the mysterious Teen on Agatha All Along. And he’s not just back, he’s got the powers of Wiccan, the Marvel hero who’s a central figure in the Young Avengers — a project that Marvel has previously teased as a potential film or TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the latest episode confirmed the Teen’s identity, there have been a lot of clues throughout the show, some of which you might have missed. In our latest Agatha video, we’ll show you all the clues to the Teen’s identity. We’ll also give you a full explainer on who Wiccan is in the comics, how he connects to Wanda Maximoff, and what Wiccan’s introduction means for the future of the MCU and the Young Avengers. See it all below:

