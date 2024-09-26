‘Agatha All Along’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg and Secret

Things are heating up this week on Agatha All Along. The episode is called “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials,” and we see plenty of tricks and trials during the course of the show. We also see a stork, which is clearly a reference to the 1970s episode of WandaVision, the show that spun off Agatha All Along in the first place.

That’s just one of the many hidden details, little secrets, and Marvel Easter eggs in the latest episode of Agatha All Along. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll go through all of them. We’ll explain the difference between sigils and runes in magic, talk about the interesting foreshadowing in this episode, discuss Nicholas Scratch and his connection to Agatha Harkness, nerd out about the mention of Mephisto, and we’ll explain what Agatha All Along has in common with Big Little Lies. Watch our full breakdown of Episode 3 of Agatha later:

