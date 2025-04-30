What do you think Disney+’s release model for Andor? Instead of a full season dump, or weekly episodes, we’re getting full multi-episode arcs each Tuesday night. This week we get three more episodes; that’s a lot of Star Wars to sift through, and a lot of Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details to potentially miss.

Don’t worry, though; we’re on it. The ScreenCrush team has already broken down the next three episodes of Andor in our latest Star Wars video. We’ll explore how Andor does or doesn’t connect to Star Wars Rebels, where Darth Vader is during all of this, connect this story back to its origins in Legends continuity, and the one scene that explains the key theme running through all three of these episodes. Plus: Vonduun crab armor! You heard us, Vonduun crab armor. It’s all happening, guys.

Watch our full breakdown of Andor Season 2 Episodes 4 through 6 below:

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video breaking down the second batch of episodes from Andor Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including one breaking down the first three episodes of Andor Season 2, one recapping all of Andor Season 1, and one about the one sentence that ruined Star Wars. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The new Star Wars TV show, New episodes of Andor Season 2 premiere in weekly batches on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.