Andrew Garfield has once again denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Garfield dismissed the idea that there was photographic evidence of him being on set for the upcoming MCU film. Then, he amended his statement to say that he was aware of the image, but it wasn’t authentic. “I heard about it,” Garfield admitted, “And I did see it. And it's a Photoshop.” Garfield continued, “I'm trying to manage expectations.”

Back in May, Garfield appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to squash casting rumors surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man movie. “I would've gotten a call by now, that’s all I’m saying,” he stated. Garfield revealed to Fallon that Marvel’s call still hasn't come. "If they want to give me a call at this late, late, stage in the game, y'know? I'm sitting here in my tracksuit."

He went on to describe Tom Holland as "the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man", and that he looks forward to getting to "be a fan again" in the movie theater rather than suiting up for the role himself. Watch the full clip below:

If you haven’t seen the image in question, it’s not hard to find on Twitter. (It’s only been shared a couple thousand times.) It looks pretty convincing, but who are we to disagree with Andrew Garfield?

At a certain point, Spider-Man fans either need to assume Garfield is flat-out lying, or he really, genuinely may not be in No Way Home. We won't know for sure until the Marvel flick lands in theaters on December 17, 2021.