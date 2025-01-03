Andrew Garfield Rules Out ‘Spider-Man 4’ Return

Andrew Garfield has insisted he won't be playing Spider-Man again soon.

The 41-year-old actor played the web-slinging superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 before making a surprise appearance in the multiverse-spanning Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside fellow past Peter Parker Tobey Maguire and current franchise lead Tom Holland.

And though Garfield has ruled out working with Holland on the next film in the series, he acknowledged people are unlikely to believe his denials after he was so insistent he wasn't a part of the 2021 blockbuster.

Asked about the possibility, he told Britain’s GQ magazine: “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

But the We Live in Time actor didn't entirely rule out a return to the series for good.

He said: “If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

Garfield recently admitted he had to “work very hard” to distance himself from the superhero saga as he never wanted to be defined by the role.

Speaking at the Marrakech Film Festival after being quizzed about the web-slinger, Andrew said: “I had to work very, very hard to have fewer people ask questions about Spider-Man, and I'm still working on it. Obviously, it's an imperfect process. I am grateful for that.”

But despite his attempts to move on from the franchise, Garfield revealed that Spider-Man was a role that he was never going to reject irrespective of the possible drawbacks.

He said: “I was never going to turn the opportunity down, even though I knew the pitfalls and the traps that that would create and the pigeonhole that could create.”

However, Garfield believes that his portrayal of Spidey allowed him to pursue other opportunities in the movie industry, such as his collaboration with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the 2016 flick Silence.

He said: “Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead about a Japanese priest ... The fact that the film got made with the help of Spider-Man is a kind of beautiful thing.”

