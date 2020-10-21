In case you haven't heard, Animaniacs is coming back to television. Produced by Steven Spielberg in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation and Hulu, the new series will bring back its original characters with a modern twist. Hulu has released the first trailer ahead of the show's premiere this November, and it's just as zany and insany as you'd expect.

Check it out below:

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back after a whopping 22 years, and even they know the rules of a shameless reboot. “Hello. Reboots are symptomatic of a fundamental lack of originality in Hollywood,” Yakko begins. The trailer then cuts to the trio decked out in Hulu merch, receiving a check for one hundred billion dollars. Yes, the Animaniacs are in on the joke. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings immediately continue to do what they do best — wreak havoc on the studio and everyone in it. We’re talking full-blown chaos.

The clip also gives us a first look at fan favorite characters Pinky and The Brain, who are, after all this time, still trying to take over the world. Except now, they have to deal with the modern day perils of online dating and Instagram. Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche are both respectively reprising their roles of Pinky and The Brain. Paulsen also performs as eldest Animaniac Yakko, alongside original voices Jess Harnell as Wakko and Tress MacNeille as Dot.

The brand new season of Animaniacs premieres on November 20, only on Hulu.