You might think that there’s just a huge studio full of A-list actors at all times when shooting Marvel films. That’s not the case. In fact, it sounds like Anson Mount didn’t meet any of the other big-name stars in his scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness. Even though he only had a small cameo, his appearance as Black Bolt was a welcome sight.

Mount spoke in a recent interview with Esquire about his experience behind the scenes. The interviewer asked him if he was able to chat with Sir Patrick Stewart (who also appeared in the scene with Mount) while he was on set. Mount replied:

No, he was actually not there! He was shooting Picard. That was a very interesting shoot because my role came up in the reshoots. As you can imagine, several of the actors were quite busy. Patrick was not there. Chiwetel [Ejiofor] was not there. Krasinski's contract wasn't even done. He wasn't there. We had actors playing those roles, knowing that they were going to either be substituting their shots or transplanting faces. I've never done anything quite like that, and I was in disbelief of how well it cut together.

While John Krasinski did appear in a rather surprising cameo as Dr. Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame, it’s odd to hear he never crossed paths with Mount. Nor did Patrick Stewart while performing his Professor X cameo. Even a Doctor Strange staple, Chiwetel Ejiofor (who plays Karl Mordo) was absent from the set on those days too. As Mount himself said, it cut together really well even those these people were never in the same room together.

Hollywood is full of all sorts of surprising trickery. A lot of the time, before major actors even enter the set, a number of others fill their rolls. That's so that the production team can design sets and work out the kinks accordingly. This means that the bigger-name actors aren’t spending time on set dealing with the particulars. It seems this also applied to the cameos in Multiverse Of Madness.

