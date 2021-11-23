‘Ant-Man and the Wasp 3’ Wraps Filming

Despite the fact that the movie is not due in theaters for at least 18 months, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already wrapped shooting. The news was announced by director Peyton Reed, who posted a tweet saying the film is “now complete,” at least as far as principal photography is concerned. He also attached a piece of art of a tiny Wasp zooming into battle on top of Ant-Man’s head. (Or maybe it’s a normal-sized Wasp zooming into battle on top of Giant-Man’s head. It’s tough to tell at this scale.)

Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the two title characters, reprising their roles from 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film also stars Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, and Bill Murray, who recently revealed he plays a role in the movie. (He didn’t say what character.)

The movie’s villain is Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, who previously appeared as a version of Kang (“He Who Remains”) in the Disney+ series Loki. This version is presumably the “real” Kang, the time-traveling super-villain who has plagued the Avengers through decades of comics and looks poised to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Thanos in the years ahead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to open in theaters on July 28, 2023. Yes — 2023, not 2022. And principal photography’s already done. Clearly there’s a lot of special effects work still to be done, and probably some reshoots at some point as well.

