As tightly as Marvel is keeping every and any Avengers 4 spoiler under wraps, refusing to even give us a darn clue about the actual title, Gwyneth Paltrow may have just given away a massive spoiler for the next film. But if you’re spoiler-averse, turn away now!

Paltrow’s Pepper Potts only got a smidgen of screentime in Avengers: Infinity War, showing up at the beginning for a walk through Central Park with Tony. But a fan stumbled upon a new interview with the actress from Marvel’s Official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine (h/t /Film), in which Paltrow said something real suspicious. When asked about Pott’s relationship with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, Paltrow said this:

Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.

Wait, excuse me? “They have a child”??? I’m no Marvel aficionado, but even I know Pepper and Tony don’t have a kid. If you don’t believe it, here’s a photo of the text from the magazine from the fan who found it on Twitter.

It’s hard to believe that Paltrow simply misspoke, or that her comments were misinterpreted considering this interview was published in, supposedly, an official Marvel publication. (If you’re curious what exactly this magazine is, you can see the cover on Amazon.) But if an Iron Man baby is on the way in Avengers 4, there is a hint of such news in Infinity War.

In the beginning of the film, while jogging in the park, Tony tells Pepper about a dream he had where the two had a child named Morgan. She says he’d need to leave Iron Man behind to raise a family, but their convo is soon cut short when Doctor Strange arrives. We don’t hear from Pepper again until she calls Tony as he’s aboard the Q-Ship. There’s a chance Pepper was already pregnant at the time and trying to reveal the baby news before their call was dropped – a deleted scene, perhaps? Or maybe the Russo brothers are holding on to that reveal for the next film.

A child would certainly give Tony more of a reason to leave behind the Iron Man suit for good and step away from the Avengers, thus freeing Downey from the franchise. Or maybe Paltrow is just messing with us. Hopefully we’ll find out when Avengers 4, or whatever it’s called, hits theaters May 3, 2019.

