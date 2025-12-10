Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a true sequel to Avengers: Endgame. But what does that mean? Rewatching the movie now, you can see a ton of dangling threads and clues about where the next big Marvel event movie is going. Even if this wasn’t always the plan, it sure looks like it now.

In our latest Avengers video, we’ll take a new look at Endgame with fresh eyes and point out all the stuff buried in the film that now looks like it points the way towards Doomsday. How will Tony Stark’s death spark the rise of Doctor Doom? How does this team of Avengers morph into the “new” Avengers? Where does the Fantastic Four and the X-Men and the multiverse all fit into the movie’s grand design and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Watch the full video below to find out:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on all the clues about Avengers: Doomsday in Avengers: Endgame, check out more of our videos below, including one on the latest theory about Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s villain, one on the latest rumors about the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and one on all of the clues that Tony Stark was always Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app