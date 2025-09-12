At the Disney marketing expo in Shanghai, a light show gave attendees the world’s first glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, who is set to debut next year in Avengers: Doomsday. Although not technically an official teaser, the presentation included a surprising amount of clues about Doomsday’s plot — and did show the full face of Doom (or at least the full mask of Doom) for the first time.

In our latest Avengers video, we’ll break down this light show piece by piece and tell you what we think it means for Avengers: Doomsday. We’ll explain how these images connect to the events on the Loki Season 2 finale and the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene, and their relationship to the Secret Wars comic book miniseries. Watch our full breakdown of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser below.

The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

