Was ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’s Original Plot Revealed?

A recent (and, to be clear, currently unverified) report claims to reveal Marvel’s original plan for Avengers 5, back when that movie was going to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang and his attempts to conquer the multiverse. None of that is happening now; Marvel fired Majors last year and recently announced the next Avengers will instead be called Avengers: Doomsday and star Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom.

But if Majors’ hadn’t been fired and Marvel had moved ahead with their original plan for The Kang Dynasty, what would that Avengers 5 have looked like? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, in which we discuss this purported plot leak, and discuss whether it seems like a viable plan given the events of movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Plus, we’ll try to figure out whether any of these rumors might still come to fruition in Doomsday, with Doom in the role originally intended for Kang. Check out our full discussion below.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026.

