‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 9 Easter Egg

On this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. we learn that there is an Alpha to go with Omega — and that Alpha is someone we know very very well from Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian. Also this week, Omega gets held in a red force field. That’s never a good sign in a Star Wars movie. (Cue Obi-Wan screaming “Nooooooo!” as Darth Maul kills Qu-Gon.)

Those are just a few of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars secrets, and hidden references on this week’s episode of The Bad Batch. Our latest video breaks them all down, including the return of Fennec Shand, the inspiration for Cad Bane (Lee Van Cleef!) and the moment that was clearly inspired by the chase through the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope. You’ll find that, and lots more, below:

