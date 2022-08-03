If you had any hope that this news about DC’s Batgirl movie being canceled late into production and never getting released on HBO Max wasn’t legit, it looks like it’s time to accept reality. The film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, posted a statement about the news on Instagram, and it doesn’t mince words or offer a ton of hope.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news,” they wrote. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

“Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life,” the statement continues. “We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much. passion, dedication and humanity.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has not publicly commented on the news, but reports on Batgirl’s cancelation place the blame on the change of leadership at the company, which is now refocusing on big-budget tentpole movies for theaters instead of mid-range movies like Batgirl which was intended for HBO Max instead of multiplexes. They also suggest that by shelving the movie completely the company could stand to write Batgirl off for tax purposes.

“As huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment,” Adil and Bilall’s statement concluded. I’m sure it was an honor — but you have to believe it would be a much better honor to actually let the movie be seen.

