The Fresh Prince Is Back in ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

Revivals of classic TV shows make up a huge percentage of everything on television these days, but Bel-Air is a little bit different than the rest. Rather than simply bring back a popular old character, like Dexter, or create a new version of an old concept, like How I Met Your Father, Bel-Air takes the basic premise of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but treats it as a drama instead of a broad situation comedy. So instead of the hilarious misadventures of Will Smith from West Philadelphia in the carefree land of Southern California, you have a new Will (Jabari Banks) who comes to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air because of major trouble with the law.

The premise comes from a viral fan film of the same name by Morgan Cooper. Smith saw and loved it, and then became an executive producer on a full Bel-Air series, which Peacock picked up for two seasons. The Bel-Air trailer introduces all the new versions of the familiar characters, and the twist on the familiar premise. Take a look:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on February 13.

