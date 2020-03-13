The Best Stuff to Binge-Watch on You Favorite Streaming Services

This is a very uncertain time. The state of the world seems to not day by day but hour by hour, or sometimes even quicker. What is very clear already, though, is that a lot of people are going to be staying indoors and away from crowds. How long is a matter of debate and conjecture. But it’s going to be a while.

With that in mind, here are a few viewing suggestions for all the major streaming services (which, if you’re not already subscribed, typically offer free one-week or one-month trials). They include new series that are still releasing episodes weekly, recent shows you might have missed, and classics that might scratch your itch for nostalgia. These are just shows and not films, though, because we’re focused on binge-watching here. It seems like that is what is called for right now. If that’s what you need right now, here’s where to look: