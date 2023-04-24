Netflix Has a New Longest-Running Series

Netflix’s previous record for series longevity was held by Grace and Frankie, which concluded its run on the streaming service last year after seven seasons and 94 episodes. (Netflix doesn’t let shows hang around; few of their series, even popular ones, stretch on past three or four years.) That record will soon be broken, as the streaming service has just given the go-ahead to Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth for an eighth and final season, due in 2024.

Here was Kroll’s comment on the news:

If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’

And here was Billy Wee, Netflix’s Director of Adult Animation on the series’ final renewal:

Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity. We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.

Netflix Netflix loading...

READ MORE: The Best Adult Animated Series on Netflix

At the same time, Netflix also announced that Big Mouth’s spinoff Human Resources will end after its second season, although they also promised “the characters and stories from Human Resources will flow into the final seasons of Big Mouth”.

Big Mouth premiered in 2017 on Netflix, and quickly became one of its most critically acclaimed and popular animated shows. It follows a group of middle schoolers as they go through puberty, with a voice cast that includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ayo Edebiri, who replaced Jenny Slate after the series’ fourth season. Season 6 of the show debuted last fall; Season 7 is expected later this year, with the final episodes in 2024.

Get our free mobile app