‘Black Widow’: The One Thing That Connected All Her Movies

Barring some shocking return (or maybe another prequel), Black Widow’s journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It began with a small supporting role in Iron Man 2, continued through eight more movies, and concluded in the new Black Widow, which didn’t necessarily reveal the end of Natasha Romanoff’s journey — that happened in Avengers: Endgame — but did finally explain the full details of her mysterious past, and why she went from merciless Russian assassin to heroic member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Now that it’s all said and done, it’s worth asking: What did Natasha learn through all those Marvel movies? What about her changed? What was her story ultimately about? That’s the subject of our latest Black Widow video, which traces the character’s development and growth, and reveals the one big theme that connected all her roles. Watch it below:

If you liked this video on Black Widow and Natasha’s full story in the MCU, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the film’s post-credits scene and what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our recap of Loki’s story before his Disney+ show, tand he one big difference between the MCU and the Snyderverse. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Black Widow is in theaters now and available on Disney+ with Premier Access.

