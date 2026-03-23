The Man Without Fear is back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+. But he’s not alone. This season also features the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, from multiple seasons of her own Netflix Marvel series as well as The Defenders.

If you missed Jessica Jones or Born Again Season 1, or you’re a little rusty on the events of all the Netflix Marvel shows, and you want to get ready for the premiere of Born Again Season 2, ScreenCrush is here to help. Our full recap video will catch you up on everything you missed or forgot, and it will do it all in under 30 minutes — way less than you would spend if you tried to watch the dozens of hours of previous shows.

Watch our full Daredevil recap below:

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If you liked that video recapping everything you need to know about Daredevil (and Jessica Jones) before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one on the true identity of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, and one on the Avengers’ future villains and the possible return of Kang (could it happen?). Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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