Marvel just released six new Black Widow character posters, for Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Melina Vostokoff, Rick Mason, and Taskmaster. Each one has the name of the actor playing the character at the top ... except Taskmaster. We’ve got Scarlett Johnansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O.T. Fagbenle, and ... a big empty space.

It’s a reminder that we don’t know who is playing Taskmaster in Black Widow. Is it one of the other characters in disguise? Is it a stuntman who never gets unmasked and shall remain forever anonymous? We have no idea. Anyway, we don’t want to know right now — we’d rather not have it spoiled! — but it is something that jumps out at you when you see this character posters all in a row like this:

Black Widow Character Posters

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The feature film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow is scheduled to open in theaters and premiere on Disney+ on July 9.

