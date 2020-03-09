Every Marvel Easter Egg in the Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

The new Black Widow trailer features a ton of action, particularly featuring Taskmaster, the film’s villain. In Marvel Comics, Taskmaster’s power is he can copy any fighting move he watches — and in the trailer we see him watching footage of Black Widow fighting from Iron Man 2. If you’re paying attention, you’ll also see him copying moves from Captain America, Hawkeye, and even Black Panther. Basically, Taskmaster’s just like you: He’s a huge Marvel fan.

That’s just one of the Easter eggs featured in the new trailer. Below, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks them all down and tries to figure out what we can expect from the first movie from Phase Four of the MCU. Watch:

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1.