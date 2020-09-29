Today the news is nice.

That’s because the rumors of a Borat 2 are indeed true — and so are the rumors that the movie is already finished. Sacha Baron Cohen shot and completed the entire movie in secret during the pandemic, and now it is ready for release.

According to Deadline, the Borat sequel has been acquired by Amazon, who will release the film on its Prime Video streaming platform later this year. Their sources claim that Cohen did not have an easy time making the movie, and that...

...he had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days and on many days, there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting. Baron Cohen managed to do a good job keeping the film under wraps, though word of it has leaked a bit after it wrapped and CAA Media Finance showed it to buyers and set the distribution deal.

Borat 2 was apparently “the first movie made during the Covid-19 shutdown” and was made as soon as unions agreed on a safe return to filming amidst the pandemic. The first Borat was released by Fox, which is now owned by Disney, who aren’t necessarily in the business of courting the kind of controversy that a Sacha Baron Cohen movie tends to attract. Although the movie won’t get to play in theaters because of the pandemic, Prime Video will be able to give the movie a fairly wide release this fall — the company has over 50 million subscribers in the United States alone.