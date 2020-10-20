Borat Gave ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ a Coronavirus Inspection

Even more exciting than the prospect of a new Borat movie — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the title (very nice) — is a new Borat press tour, with star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen appearing in character as famed Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev to confront a variety of horrified journalists and TV hosts. Last night, it was Jimmy Kimmel’s turn to face the unparalleled might of the Borat PR machine.

In a lengthy segment, Borat tested Kimmel extensively for the deadly “corona-veeroos” using state-of-the-art technology like a grabber stick, which he used to ... well... I think you can probably guess. There were also many extremely un-P.C. jokes which I cannot reprint here our I would be fired, jars of urine purportedly to be from fellow TV hosts Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, and an appearance by Borat’s daughter. By the end of the whole thing both Borat and Kimmel had their pants off, and the ABC censors were getting quite a workout pixelating everything on display. Watch:

I laughed more at this segment than I have at most comedy moviefilms released in 2020. That hopefully bodes well for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 23. If you want to revisit the original Borat before the sequel, that one is also streaming on Amazon Prime, but only until November 1.