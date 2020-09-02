Netflix Reunites Broadway Cast In ‘The Boys in the Band’ Trailer

Netflix has shared its first trailer for the upcoming drama The Boys in the Band, based on the play of the same name by Mart Crowley. The first look reunites the cast of the Broadway show, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2019. Set in 1968 New York City, the glitzy period drama tell the story of a group of gay men whose party gets turned upside down when a mysterious visitor arrives. The upbeat occasion takes a dark turn when the guests are forced to face their buried truths. Check out the trailer below:

The Boys in the Band is the latest offering from Ryan Murphy's lucrative $300 million deal with Netflix. Murphy recently brought the swanky series Hollywood to the streaming platform, and is working on the star-studded musical The Prom. From this clip, it’s evident that Murphy’s signature style is at play — big characters, grandiose gestures, and slick production design.

Joe Mantello, whose Broadway directorial credits include Wicked and Glengarry Glen Ross, serves as the film’s director. Jim Parsons, who recently showed his dramatic side in Murphy’s Hollywood, stars as spendthrift screenwriter Michael. The seasoned cast is rounded out by Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

The Boys in the Band was adapted for the big screen once before in 1970. Directed by William Friedkin, the movie’s release was considered a groundbreaking moment for queer cinema. The Boys in the Band hits Netflix on September 30.