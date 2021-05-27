Christopher McDonald Joins Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast

Marvel has added another actor to the growing cast of Secret Invasion, an upcoming series to debut on Disney+. Happy Gilmore and Hacks actor Christopher McDonald has joined the ensemble in an undisclosed role. Already announced cast members include MCU alumni Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, who drew attention with his portrayal of Malcom X in One Night In Miami.

Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Killian Scott round out the talented cast. So far, we can only confirm Jackson and Mendelsohn's characters, as they are the only two who have previously appeared in the MCU. Jackson will be returning as Nick Fury, the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and founder of the Avengers. Mendelsohn will reprise his role of Skrull General Talos. The rest of the roles are still shrouded in mystery, although it has been teased that Ben-Adir will play the show’s main villain.

Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel, has previously stated that the story of Secret Invasion will work better as a six-episode series rather than a movie. “I mean, we're interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we’re very lucky to have them for that," said Feige. “But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”

Secret Invasion is expected to begin filming this fall. We can expect to see the series arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

Unanswered Questions From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier All the things we still want to know after the Disney+ Marvel series.