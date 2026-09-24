What a wild turn of events. The DC Universe is exactly two movies old (Superman and Supergirl) and the next character to get his own movie is not the Batman or Catwoman or the Teen Titans. It’s Clayface, the big mud monster man who can mutate his body and shift his face to assume other identities.

The reason Clayface got a film so early into James Gunn’s new DC cinematic universe is because horror auteur Mike Flanagan brought Gunn a take on the character he wanted to make. Flanagan ultimately didn’t direct the movie (James Watkins did that), but it is based on his story and a script he co-wrote with Hossein Amini.

It stars Tom Rhys Harries as the Batman baddie, originally Matt Hagen, a Hollywood movie star whose career is derailed by a hideous facial injury. Then Hagen gets a second chance thanks to an experimental serum which, because this is a DC Comics movie, obviously gives him super powers.

Watch the final trailer for Clayface below:

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Gross,dude. The guy takes a pair of scissors to his eyeball. No thank you!

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting-edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self… but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.

Clayface is scheduled to open in theaters on October 23.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.