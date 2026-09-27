We’re in the home stretch on DC’s Lanterns, where this week we learn more about Hal Jordan’s childhood, and how what happened to Hal as a kid foreshadows some of the events of this show, and creates interesting parallels between Hal and John’s backstories as children.

That’s just one of the many DC Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in the seventh and penultimate episode of Lanterns. In our latest breakdown video, we‘ll point out all the coolest stuff this week, including how Hal and that baseball reflect the way he acts as an adult throughout all of this season on Lanterns, and the references to famous DC Comics Green Lanterns Ch’p and Mogo, who’s an entire planet that is also a Green Lantern.

Watch ScreenCrush’s full breakdown of Lanterns Episode 7 below:

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If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the seventh episode of HBO’s Lanterns check out more of our videos below, including one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the sixth episode of HBO’s Lanterns one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fifth episode of HBO’s Lanterns and one on the Easter eggs in the fourth episode of Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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