The following post contains SPOILERS for Lanterns Episode 5.

Lanterns Episode 5 has finally hit HBO Max, and this latest addition was jam-packed with plenty of action, major reveals, and, of course, Easter eggs.

As has been true throughout Lanterns so far, Episode 5’s flashback sequence is a critical one, but rather than focusing on Hal or John, the flashback that kicks off Episode 5 offers audiences a look at Kerry’s past, taking viewers back to 2007 (and showing off the bangs that Hal teased before). The episode sees a younger Kerry entering Rushville — notably, with the population still showing 1,001 people, meaning that the population hasn’t grown or fallen in the nine years since — and taking a seat in a café where Zoe/Manhunter is also dining.

While seated at the bar, two criminals take seats on either side of Kerry, and one tells her, “It’s a shame about your old man. He could have been someone if he’d kept his mouth shut,” only lending even more credence to the theory that Kerry’s father may very well be Philip Kane, the brother of Bruce Wayne’s mother, Martha Kane.

Although that remains unconfirmed for now, especially because the Philip Kane of the comics didn’t have children, it’s feeling increasingly possible. Perhaps more importantly, Zoe and Kerry also come in direct contact with one another, as Zoe ultimately saves Kerry from these two goons. It’s after this that Zoe offers Kerry a deal, wherein they mutually agree to protect one another, which seems like something that all Rushville residents may have likewise agreed to.

When the narrative jumps forward in time again to 2016, John is shown to still be trapped in the car after Hal’s crash from the last episode, which Hal had carried out because he learned there was a plan for John to replace him (and he, unsurprisingly, wasn’t pleased, particularly because John was keeping things from him). Unfortunately, this is only further proof that Hal is successfully being manipulated by Sinestro, which is undoubtedly going to cause some major problems moving forward.

Later, Zoe somewhat creepily watches the car burn with John inside, establishing just how far she will go due to her programming as a Manhunter. Kerry and Hal also have a showdown later in the episode, with Kerry even pointing a gun at him at one point. And, in the end, Episode 5 concludes with a series of shocking and violent moments. Clearly, this episode was absolutely packed with crucial plot points, and among them were numerous Easter eggs, references, and other details you may have missed; here are some of the most significant.

The Criminals in the Diner Could Be Linked to Multiple DC Villains

The goons who confront Kerry in the diner may have a direct comic book connection to various villains, with hints pointing in several directions. Their black clothing, for example, could suggest a connection to Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis, AKA the Black Mask. However, their comments about Kerry’s father, if he is indeed Philip Kane, could mean that they are part of the Red Hood Gang, as they blackmail Philip into joining the crime organization in the Zero Year arc in the comics. This gang even had direct ties to fan-favorite Batman villain the Joker, as their original leader, Red Hood One, eventually became the Joker.

Granted, these gang members typically cover their faces with red masks, so that might not be the most likely option. Yet another possibility, however, is that they are connected to Killer Croc, a gangster from the ’90s comics, given that one of the goons is listed in the credits as “Croc Coat.” Yet another possibility is that mob boss and corrupt politician Rupert Thorne could be the boss who sent these two after Kerry. Timeline-wise, this would also add up, as Creature Commandos showed Thorne to be active in 2008, the very year after this Lanterns scene is set. Their true leader remains a mystery for now, but Episode 5 clearly dropped many hints about who the DC villain they’re linked to could be.

Zoe’s Grandson Noah Might Have a Much Greater Significance

Zoe’s grandson, Noah, hasn’t played a huge role thus far, but he returns in Episode 5 and is even told by Zoe that the most important thing right now is his protection, suggesting that there is something more to his character (unless she’s just being a kind grandmother, but that seems doubtful). It’s possible that this could mean Noah is perhaps the first organic Manhunter — and he may not even know, which was true of many Manhunter agents in the comics — but that remains to be seen.

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Hal’s “Halogram” Connects to the Comics’ Energy Twin

Hal’s ability to create a hologram of himself, shown again in Episode 5, isn’t a direct match for anything in the comics, but it is similar to the Green Lantern Ring’s energy twin ability in the comics, which allows the wearer to make a copy of themselves. In Lanterns, this Halogram has already been established to be a sentient back-up copy of Hal Jordan, and because it’s a form of his consciousness, present day Hal can actually interact with and speak to it — which he does, further demonstrating just how betrayed he feels by those around him, including John. Right now, Hal only feels that he can trust himself.

Hal Uses His Shield from the Comics

In his confrontation with Kerry, when she pulls a gun on him, Hal uses his ring’s shield power to protect himself, which is something Green Lantern fans will know happens in the comics as well.

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John’s Hospital Vital Signs Are Packed With References

Despite Zoe standing and watching John be trapped in a car as it’s engulfed in flames, John does ultimately get taken to the hospital, at which point his vital signs have a laundry list of DC references. His first vital sign reads 71, potentially a reference to Green Lantern #71, a comic book that contains two stories, “The City That Died” and “Hip Jordan Makes the Scene,” the former of which shows Hal saving a town, and the latter of which depicts Hal’s brother posing as Green Lantern for a night, only to be attacked and then saved by Hal.

That story, in particular, seems to tie to Lanterns, especially considering his next vital sign is 98. Specifically, in Green Lantern #98, the Black Canary’s late husband seemingly appears to her, but is eventually revealed to actually be an alien in disguise. These references could support the ongoing theory that the Hal shown at the end of the pilot isn’t the real Hal at all but rather is a Manhunter.

The final vital sign number is 24, and Green Lantern #24 also has a direct connection to the show, considering that its plot centers on a fight between John and Hal that will eventually lead into a story about who the real Green Lantern will be. However, in Green Lantern #25, that question actually comes down to Hal and Guy Gardner, who also have a fight (that Hal wins). Potentially, Lanterns could change this, with Hal fighting John for that title instead, although Guy is teased to be appearing in Lanterns at some point.

John’s Hospital Stay Reveals a Similarity to Clayface

While John is in the hospital, he is shown to be covered head to toe in bandages, with only his eyes and mouth visible—looking very similar to Clayface, who is a confirmed upcoming DCU addition.

Lanterns Changes the Manhunter’s Story from the Comics

Zoe reveals that she is the sole survivor of the Manhunters after a “flip of a switch” destroyed everyone but her. Assuming that this is literal, this form of extermination differs from the comics, in which the Manhunters attempted to take over Oa and were banished by the Guardians, allowing them to ultimately regroup.

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Zoe’s Plan to Kill Hal Has Comic Book Origins

In Episode 5, Zoe reveals that she is planning to get Hal to use his ring until it dies, at which point she will kill Hal. This connects to Green Lantern #54, in which Green Lantern Kyle Rayner’s ring dies, and Major Force is able to get the upper hand as a result. In the comics, Kyle is able to call the power battery to him, although that apparently wouldn’t be possible in Lanterns.

The Manhunters’ Strategies Are Changed in Lanterns

Lanterns establishes that Manhunters are skilled at seducing “the strongest in a given community,” revealing that this is actually one of their most effective approaches. In the comics, this was not an aspect of these characters, but it makes sense, especially when considering what might be more captivating to television audiences.

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The Blue Light to Heal John’s Skin Fits With the Comics

When John’s badly burned skin is being healed by Zoe in the hospital, the laser being used to heal him is blue, which is notably a match for the Blue Lantern Ring of the comics. In fact, in the comics, one of the unique powers of that specific ring was the ability to heal even the most serious injuries completely.

Zoe’s Comments About Being an Outsider Relate to the Manhunters’ Opinions in the Comics

In Episode 5, John and Zoe talk about being outsiders, at which point Zoe said, “How do you conquer a community, culture, planet? Come to it as an outsider. The fastest way to understanding a civilization is if you start from a disadvantage.” This connects to the Manhunters’ comments in the comics, including the idea that the violence of humanity is the perfect fit for them.

Zoe’s Way of Healing John Is Similar to the Red Lanterns’ Powers

As part of her efforts to heal John, Zoe puts a drop of her blood into his eye. In addition to being a creepy moment, this connects to the way in which the Red Lanterns spread their rage in the comics. In those stories, ingesting the blood of a Red Lantern gives one the rage needed to become part of the Corps. This also marks a new power for the Manhunters in Lanterns, as that was not a power they had in the comics.

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The Closing Song References “Blackest Night”

The song that plays during the credits has a lyric about “blackest night,” a clear connection to the Green Lantern’s oath, “In brightest day; in blackest night.”

Lanterns Could Have a Thrilling Connection to Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow is the DCU’s next Superman movie, releasing next year, and one line in Lanterns suggests the two could be more connected than they seem. Specifically, in a conversation between Antaan and Macon, Macon references multiple suns, which could mean the planet Jekuul, which also happens to be called New Krypton. In the comics, General Zod conquered the planet, with plans to create a second Krypton. While Zod is unlikely to appear soon, this story could easily be retold with Brainiac in place of Zod in Man of Tomorrow.

For even more Easter eggs and moment you missed, check out our latest video.

LANTERNS Episode 5 BREAKDOWN and ENDING EXPLAINED

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