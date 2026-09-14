The following post contains spoilers for Lanterns Episode 5. Those who read on without wanting to be spoiled are in for the blackest night.

We keep learning more and more about Kerry Kane, the sheriff of Rushville with a mysterious past and ties to Gotham City. The last name “Kane” is one loaded with meaning in the Batman mythos. The co-creator of Batman was Bob Kane, and later a character named “Kate Kane” became the Batwoman, an ally of the Dark Knight.

So is Kerry Kane connected to Batwoman and Batman and all these other Kanes? In our latest Lanterns breakdown video, we’ll go through all the details we’ve learned about Kerry this week, and we’ll explore what else we learned about Zoe, the Manhunters, the Guardians, and the rest of the Lanterns cast. Plus: After this week’s epic ending, where does the show go next for the rest of the season?

Watch our full Lanterns Episode 5 breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fifth episode of HBO’s Lanterns check out more of our videos below, including one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fourth episode of HBO’s Lanterns one on the Easter eggs in the third episode of Lanterns, and one on DC Comics Easter eggs in the second episode of Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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