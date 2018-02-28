Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger took their sweet time setting an official 2018 premiere, but Freeform is finally starting to lift the veil. A trippy new trailer for the star-crossed superhero drama follows Tyrone and Tandy on opposite sides of the tracks and bound for WonderCon.

Well ahead of the June 7 premiere, Marvel released a new trailer for the Freeform drama that sees Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) leading parallel lives that invariably cross paths. This isn’t the only major sneak peek in our future, as Cloak & Dagger has also booked its first WonderCon panel for Friday, March 23 at 4:45 P.M. with promises of an extended presentation. Here’s how Marvel and Freeform describe the new series:

Freeform’s new original series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and finds hope in the light, while Tyrone has the ability to control darkness which gives him the power he needs. They quickly learn they are better together than apart as they join forces to seek justice for the loved ones they lost early on.

In addition to Holt and Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger stars Mr. Robot alum Gloria Reuben and Rescue Me ex Andrea Roth, along with Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, James Saito and J.D. Evermore. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the pilot, as written by showrunner and Daredevil alum Joe Pokaski.

We’ll see more later this month, but watch the first Cloak & Dagger sneak peek below in the meantime.