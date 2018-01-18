Freeform may have lost Marvel’s New Warriors, but Cloak & Dagger can still light the way. The ABC network’s take on one of Marvel’s most famous couples has officially set a June premiere, along with a new clip that provides our first look at Tyrone and Tandy’s meeting.

Marvel confirms that the new Cloak & Dagger series will hit Freeform with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, June 7, long after the series first came to fruition in 2016. At the very least, Marvel provided a new clip from the series to complement the initial trailer, as we see an unorthodox first meeting between comic couple Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph). Meanwhile, here’s how Marvel and Freeform describe the new series:

‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

In addition to Holt and Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger stars Mr. Robot alum Gloria Reuben and Rescue Me ex Andrea Roth, along with Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, James Saito and J.D. Evermore. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the pilot, as written by showrunner and Daredevil alum Joe Pokaski.

We’ll see more in the next few months, but in the meantime watch the first Cloak & Dagger trailer below.