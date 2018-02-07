‘Cloverfield 4’ Is Still Coming to Theaters Later This Year

The Cloverfield Paradox’s ignominious drop on Netflix last weekend led many to believe that what started as a promising interconnected franchise had been officially run into the ground. And in another universe that might have been the case, if Paramount didn’t have a follow-up already filmed and planned for a release date only months later. Cloverfield 4, still titled Overlord, is slated for a Halloween-friendly late October release this year, and Paramount has every intention of releasing it in theaters.

When The Cloverfield Paradox took the Super Bowl by storm with its very first trailer on the day it dropped on Netflix, it looked like the beginning of an exciting new era for viral movies. When we all finally watched it later that night, we came to understand why Netflix was able to buy the movie in the first place. It’s real bad, and doesn’t make a case for the continuation of the series at all. But there may still be some hope over the horizon, as TheWrap has confirmed that Paramount is still keeping their plans for an Overlord (or whatever it’s going to be called) full theatrical release.

The Netflix deal for The Cloverfield Paradox was a one-off “that makes the film immediately profitable,” according to one insider TheWrap spoke to. That way, considering its quality, Paramount didn’t have to worry at all about diminishing returns in theaters or a costly ad campaign. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix bought the movie for north of $50 million.

All in all, this is a good sign for Overlord, for which the synopsis is below:

On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.