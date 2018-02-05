In classic Cloverfield fashion, the third movie in the Bad Robot franchise arrived as a complete surprise on Sunday night. Immediately after a surprise trailer during the Super Bowl, Netflix released the third film in full following the game. The Cloverfield Paradox isn’t simply another “blood relative” to the Clover-verse, but a sci-fi thriller that explains the origins of the monster from the 2008 movie.

The following post and above video contain SPOILERS for The Cloverfield Paradox.

As all Cloverfield fans know, the 2008 Matt Reeves movie never explained where the monster came from. We’ve had our theories for years now, but the new sequel from director Julius Onah finally explained how, exactly, the monster arrived, and how all three Clover-verse movies are directly connected. Set in the future, the film follows a crew of astronauts who activate a particle accelerator from a space station, and it sets off a total mess intergalactic chaos.

In a new video, I break down all the Easter eggs and connections across the three movies, and how The Cloverfield Paradox ties the monster universe all together, plus a theory about the upcoming Cloverfield 4. (You can read our full review of The Cloverfield Paradox here.)

