The Marvel Cinematic Universe spans 23 movies to date, starting with 2008’s Iron Man and concluding (at least for now) with last summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. While the movies have progressed roughly in real time, they’ve also bounced around in the MCU’s chronology; in the case of Avengers: Endgame, quite overtly, with the Avengers traveling back in time to recover the Infinity Stones and save the world. And, of course, many of the movies have had flashbacks to past events,

It would be interesting to figure out the ultimate timeline of events from every single Marvel movie. It would also be ... an enormous and borderline insane undertaking? Thankfully podcaster Tony Goldmark had a lot of time on his hands lately thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. During quarantine, he assembled a timeline of every scene in the MCU. It is very long. (Keep in mind Goldmark did not include anything from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or the various other Marvel TV shows like The Defenders, and deleted scenes don’t count as official canon):

According to his research, the first scene is the prologue from Thor: The Dark World, which lays out the ancient origins of the aliens in the film. The very last scene is the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. (Duh.) And in between he counts 108 other distinct moments in time chronicled in the MCU’s 23 films. The next step would be for some truly deranged person to make a gigantic supercut video that puts the movies into the proper chronological order. Who will step up to the task?!?