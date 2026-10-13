Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X-Files’ Picked Up for Series By Hulu

It’s time to reopen The X-Files.

Disney announced today that the pilot for the new revival of The X-Files overseen by Black Panther and Sinners director Ryan Coogler will move forward and become a full-fledged series on the company’s Hulu streaming service.

The new version of the classic ’90s conspiracy thriller is described as a “reimagining” which follows “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.” The stars of Coogler’s X-Files are Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

Original X-Files creator Chris Carter is an executive producer on the new show.

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Here was Coogler’s comment on the news:

I’ve loved ‘The X-Files’ for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me. What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world.

The old X-Files aired on Fox from 1993 to 2002, and starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Agents Mulder and Scully, who are assigned to investigate cases of the strange and the supernatural. After the initial nine-season run dense with an elaborate alien invasion mythology, the show was brought back for a two-season revival with Duchovny and Anderson in 2016 and 2018.

The duo also starred in two big-screen X-Files movies, one in 1998, while the show was still on the air, and one, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, in 2008 that was sort of an epilogue to the show — at least until Fox greenlight that prior revival with Duchovny and Anderson. (Carter was still tinkering with that last X-Files movie as recently as last summer, when a new director’s cut of it debuted on Hulu.)

It’s not clear if or when Mulder and Scully may appear on Coogler’s X-Files. But one imagines that if the show is popular at all, it’s only a matter of time.