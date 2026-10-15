Disney+ and Hulu’s list of new streaming titles for November is out. Will subscribers be giving thanks?

Well, they will if they’re watching Marvel’s VisionQuest, because new episodes continue to air weekly through the month. If they are Percy Jackson fans they’ll also get the return of that show for its third season of YA-related adventures. Also, there are a ton of new podcasts to watch. (Question: Do you watch podcasts on TV? I love podcasts. Listen to them every day. But I do it on my phone as I’m commuting or I’m doing chores. Who sits around and streams podcasts on their televisions? I guess someone...)

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Disney+ and Hulu streaming in November:

Sunday, November 1

• Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

• Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

• Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Why Him? (2016)

Monday, November 2

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Black Bag (2025)

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 3

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: High Country (Season 2)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

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READ MORE: See Famous Marvel Actors’ Ancient Yearbook Photos

Wednesday, November 4

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

• Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, November 5

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

Friday, November 6

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

• Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

Saturday, November 7

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 8

• Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 9

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)

• Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Marvel Marvel

Wednesday, November 11

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, November 12

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Friday, November 13

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 14

• Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 15

• Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 16

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

• Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 17

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Wednesday, November 18

• Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) - New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, November 19

• Hulu: The 60th Annual CMA Awards

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

• ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Disney+ Disney+

Friday, November 20

• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)

• Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)

• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

• Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere

• Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 21

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere

• ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 22

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 23

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)

• Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 24

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, November 25

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

• Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Thursday, November 26

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Mummies (2023)

• Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ Disney+

Friday, November 27

• Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 28

• Disney+: Dasher – Premiere

Sunday, November 29

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 30

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

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