Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in November 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in November 2026

Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu’s list of new streaming titles for November is out. Will subscribers be giving thanks?

Well, they will if they’re watching Marvel’s VisionQuest, because new episodes continue to air weekly through the month. If they are Percy Jackson fans they’ll also get the return of that show for its third season of YA-related adventures. Also, there are a ton of new podcasts to watch. (Question: Do you watch podcasts on TV? I love podcasts. Listen to them every day. But I do it on my phone as I’m commuting or I’m doing chores. Who sits around and streams podcasts on their televisions? I guess someone...)

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Disney+ and Hulu streaming in November:

Sunday, November 1
Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Why Him? (2016)

Monday, November 2
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Black Bag (2025)
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 3
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: High Country (Season 2)
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Marvel
Marvel

READ MORE: See Famous Marvel Actors’ Ancient Yearbook Photos

Wednesday, November 4
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT
Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, November 5
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

Friday, November 6
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode
• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

Saturday, November 7
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 8
Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 9
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, November 11
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

Thursday, November 12
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Friday, November 13
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 14
Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode
Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 15
Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 16
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 17
Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET

Wednesday, November 18
Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) - New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, November 19
Hulu: The 60th Annual CMA Awards
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN+) – 7:30pm ET
ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN+) – 10pm ET

Disney+
Disney+

Friday, November 20
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)
Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere
Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 21
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes
Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere
ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, November 22
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 23
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)
Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, November 24
• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, November 25
Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Thursday, November 26
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Mummies (2023)
Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode
Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+
Disney+

Friday, November 27
Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode
Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 28
Disney+: Dasher – Premiere

Sunday, November 29
Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, November 30
Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

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Filed Under: Disney Plus, Hulu, Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson And The Olympians, VisionQuest
Categories: Movie News, TV News

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