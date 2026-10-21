Congratulations Gleeks. You favorite show is coming back.

Glee will return in reboot form on Disney+ and Hulu. According to Deadline, the Disney streamers have ordered a new Glee series.

“The move has been on the cards for some time,” they added, “with co-creator Ryan Murphy regularly discussing its potential return over the last few months as he promotes FX series The Shards.”

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Murphy created the original iteration of Glee with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The show followed the members of a choir (one might even call it a glee club, perhaps) from a high school in Ohio, combining typical teen coming-of-age drama with high-energy musical numbers, mostly covers of beloved pop songs.

After a premiere in the spring of 2009, the series lasted for six seasons and 121 episodes, and also inspired a highly lucrative side business inspired by the show’s music. There were best-selling Glee soundtrack albums and digital singles, and the series also spawned live concerts and even a live concert movie in 2011. The original Glee series finale aired on Fox on March 20, 2015. Over its first run on the air, the show won a total of six Primetime Emmy Awards.

It’s not clear year whether the new Glee will be a strict reboot — a totally new version of the premise of a show about a high school glee club — or some sort of soft reboot that’s also a legacyquel featuring a new group of students along with some of the members of the previous cast. (Several original Glee stars have passed away, including Cory Monteith who starred as quarterback turned singing star Finn Hudson on the show.) It’s easy to envision a version of the show where one of the original stars plays the new director of the glee club, for example.