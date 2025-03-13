Did you spot that the diner that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk meet at in Daredevil: Born Again was the same diner where Matt met Elektra during Netflix’s Daredevil? Yup — and that’s just one of the many Marvel Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed on Daredevil: Born Again so far.

We’ve got two new videos about Born Again Episode 3, “The Hollow of His Hand.” In this first one, we’ll tell you what Marvel comics inspired the White Tiger storyline on this season of Daredevil, give you the comic book backstory of the White Tiger character, and discuss all the themes and symbolism on this week’s awesome Daredevil episode. Watch that right here:

Our second video this week breaks down Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3’s ending, and explores what the return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher means for the future of the show and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe:

